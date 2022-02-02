Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HWM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.21, changing hands as high as $32.58 per share. Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.10 per share, with $36.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.94. The HWM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.