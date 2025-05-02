Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HWC

In trading on Friday, shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.92, changing hands as high as $54.03 per share. Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.60 per share, with $62.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.93.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.