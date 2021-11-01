Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HURN

In trading on Monday, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.96, changing hands as high as $52.19 per share. Huron Consulting Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HURN's low point in its 52 week range is $37.89 per share, with $61.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.01.

