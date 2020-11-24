Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HURN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.66, changing hands as high as $45.68 per share. Huron Consulting Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HURN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HURN's low point in its 52 week range is $35.15 per share, with $70.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.80.

