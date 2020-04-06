Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HUM

In trading on Monday, shares of Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $309.47, changing hands as high as $314.23 per share. Humana Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUM's low point in its 52 week range is $208.25 per share, with $384.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $309.00. The HUM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.