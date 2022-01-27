Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HSIC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.59, changing hands as high as $76.64 per share. Henry Schein Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSIC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.70 per share, with $83.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.47. The HSIC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

