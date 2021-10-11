Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HSBC

In trading on Monday, shares of HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.65, changing hands as high as $29.23 per share. HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.025 per share, with $32.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.14.

