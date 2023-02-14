Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HQY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.81, changing hands as high as $65.25 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.35 per share, with $79.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.08.

