Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HQY

In trading on Monday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $58.72, changing hands as high as $58.97 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQY's low point in its 52 week range is $36.805 per share, with $76.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.95.

