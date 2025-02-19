Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HPQ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HP Inc (Symbol: HPQ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.73, changing hands as high as $34.86 per share. HP Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $27.425 per share, with $39.795 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.60. The HPQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

