Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HPQ

Looking at the chart above, HPQ's low point in its 52 week range is $25.22 per share, with $33.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.52. The HPQ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »
Also see: DT YTD Return
RCKB Videos
MRAI Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.