Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HOG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.18, changing hands as high as $37.86 per share. Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HOG's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $44.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.45.

