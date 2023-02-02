Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HNI

In trading on Thursday, shares of HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.22, changing hands as high as $32.32 per share. HNI Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HNI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.51 per share, with $44.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.24.

