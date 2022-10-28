Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HLI

In trading on Friday, shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.52, changing hands as high as $88.55 per share. Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLI's low point in its 52 week range is $74.18 per share, with $122.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.86.

