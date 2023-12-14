Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HLF

In trading on Thursday, shares of Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.57, changing hands as high as $15.10 per share. Herbalife Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.14 per share, with $21.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.