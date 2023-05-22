Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HIMX

In trading on Monday, shares of Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.83, changing hands as high as $6.91 per share. Himax Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIMX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.81 per share, with $9.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.83.

