Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HIMX

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.98, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. Himax Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HIMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HIMX's low point in its 52 week range is $9.4839 per share, with $17.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.93.

