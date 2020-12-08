Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HII

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $171.06, changing hands as high as $172.74 per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HII shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HII's low point in its 52 week range is $136.44 per share, with $279.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.83. The HII DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

