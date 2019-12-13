Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HHC

In trading on Friday, shares of Howard Hughes Corp (Symbol: HHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.70, changing hands as high as $118.03 per share. Howard Hughes Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HHC's low point in its 52 week range is $89.511 per share, with $135.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.