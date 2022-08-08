Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HGTY

In trading on Monday, shares of Hagerty Inc (Symbol: HGTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.13, changing hands as high as $12.22 per share. Hagerty Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HGTY's low point in its 52 week range is $7.23 per share, with $19.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.03.

