Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HFWA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.64, changing hands as high as $28.78 per share. Heritage Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFWA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HFWA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.24 per share, with $33.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.