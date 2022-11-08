Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HEFA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: HEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.58, changing hands as high as $32.59 per share. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEFA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.61 per share, with $36.3558 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.56.

