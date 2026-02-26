Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HCI

In trading on Thursday, shares of HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $169.44, changing hands as high as $180.00 per share. HCI Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCI's low point in its 52 week range is $121.48 per share, with $210.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.76.

