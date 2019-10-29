Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HCA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $129.23, changing hands as high as $135.80 per share. HCA Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HCA's low point in its 52 week range is $110.31 per share, with $147.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.03.

