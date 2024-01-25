Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HBI

In trading on Thursday, shares of HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.46, changing hands as high as $4.47 per share. HanesBrands Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBI's low point in its 52 week range is $3.54 per share, with $8.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.37.

