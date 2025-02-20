Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HAS

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.00, changing hands as high as $68.73 per share. Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 11% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAS's low point in its 52 week range is $48.635 per share, with $73.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.64. The HAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

