Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HAIN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.69, changing hands as high as $40.99 per share. Hain Celestial Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $30.105 per share, with $46.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.23.

