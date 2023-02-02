Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HAIN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.57, changing hands as high as $22.14 per share. Hain Celestial Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.195 per share, with $37.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.82.

