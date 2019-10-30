Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HACK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the HACK ETF (Symbol: HACK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.12, changing hands as high as $39.38 per share. HACK shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HACK's low point in its 52 week range is $31.56 per share, with $42.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.35.

