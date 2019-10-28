Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GXC

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P China ETF (Symbol: GXC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.84, changing hands as high as $95.26 per share. SPDR S&P China shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GXC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GXC's low point in its 52 week range is $81.76 per share, with $104.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.24.

