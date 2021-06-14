Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GWRE

In trading on Monday, shares of Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.97, changing hands as high as $112.74 per share. Guidewire Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWRE's low point in its 52 week range is $91.765 per share, with $134.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.58.

