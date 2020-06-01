Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GWRE

In trading on Monday, shares of Guidewire Software Inc (Symbol: GWRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.28, changing hands as high as $105.50 per share. Guidewire Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWRE's low point in its 52 week range is $71.64 per share, with $124.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.92.

