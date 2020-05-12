Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GWPH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: GWPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $116.10, changing hands as high as $120.15 per share. GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GWPH's low point in its 52 week range is $67.98 per share, with $188.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.41.

