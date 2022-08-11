Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GUNR

In trading on Thursday, shares of the GUNR ETF (Symbol: GUNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.27, changing hands as high as $42.50 per share. GUNR shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GUNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GUNR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.645 per share, with $49.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.