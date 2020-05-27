Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ETF (Symbol: GSY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.23, changing hands as high as $50.24 per share. shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSY's low point in its 52 week range is $46.87 per share, with $50.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.23.

