Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GSG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (Symbol: GSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.98, changing hands as high as $22.14 per share. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GSG's low point in its 52 week range is $15.65 per share, with $26.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.