Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GRBK

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (Symbol: GRBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $64.72, changing hands as high as $65.27 per share. Green Brick Partners Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRBK's low point in its 52 week range is $50.57 per share, with $84.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.39.

