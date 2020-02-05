Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GPS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.43, changing hands as high as $18.63 per share. The Gap Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPS's low point in its 52 week range is $15.11 per share, with $31.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.45. The GPS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

