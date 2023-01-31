Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GPRE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.00, changing hands as high as $35.62 per share. Green Plains Inc. shares are currently trading up about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPRE's low point in its 52 week range is $26.09 per share, with $41.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.90.

