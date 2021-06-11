Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GPN

In trading on Friday, shares of Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $193.17, changing hands as high as $193.75 per share. Global Payments Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPN's low point in its 52 week range is $153.33 per share, with $220.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.18. The GPN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

