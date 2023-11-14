Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GPN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.43, changing hands as high as $113.16 per share. Global Payments Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GPN's low point in its 52 week range is $92.27 per share, with $129.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.89. The GPN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
