Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GPK

In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.12, changing hands as high as $20.57 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GPK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.98 per share, with $22.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.52.

