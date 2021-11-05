Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GOVT

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: GOVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.57, changing hands as high as $26.59 per share. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $26.065 per share, with $27.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.58.

