Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GOOG

In trading on Friday, shares of Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $158.43, changing hands as high as $159.28 per share. Alphabet Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOG's low point in its 52 week range is $121.46 per share, with $193.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.04. The GOOG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

