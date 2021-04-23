Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GO

In trading on Friday, shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.96, changing hands as high as $40.48 per share. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GO's low point in its 52 week range is $31.81 per share, with $48.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.23.

