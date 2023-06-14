Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GNRC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.70, changing hands as high as $125.53 per share. Generac Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNRC's low point in its 52 week range is $86.29 per share, with $282.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.26. The GNRC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

