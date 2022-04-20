Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GMS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.32, changing hands as high as $51.85 per share. GMS Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.03 per share, with $61.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.38.

