Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GMAB

In trading on Friday, shares of Genmab A/S (Symbol: GMAB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.99, changing hands as high as $36.30 per share. Genmab A/S shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMAB's low point in its 52 week range is $26.19 per share, with $49.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.86.

