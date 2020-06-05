Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLW

In trading on Friday, shares of Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.20, changing hands as high as $26.52 per share. Corning Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLW's low point in its 52 week range is $17.44 per share, with $34.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.47. The GLW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

