Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLPI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.19, changing hands as high as $46.24 per share. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPI's low point in its 52 week range is $41.28 per share, with $52.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.24.

